Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) Holdings Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 2.37% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $2,741,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 260.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 60,865 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 22.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 17,598 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 11,168 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BOCT opened at $32.79 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $34.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.70.

