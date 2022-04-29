Interchange Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 20,427 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.9% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $163.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.81. The company has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

