Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,212 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.49% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGHY opened at $19.86 on Friday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88.

