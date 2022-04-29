Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 73,238 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 491,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 38,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 235,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 13,625 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 9.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $8.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

