Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Stake Increased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 108.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 46.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $45.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.98.

