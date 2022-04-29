iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Get iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IDNA opened at $30.36 on Friday. iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.91.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.