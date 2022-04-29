iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 212.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $782,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 73,201 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 145,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

BATS IYZ opened at $27.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.01. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

