JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,519 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $912,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.24.

