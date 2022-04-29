LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 825,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,157,000 after buying an additional 127,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 430,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC opened at $33.77 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 11.94 and a quick ratio of 11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.93.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.08 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 161.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

