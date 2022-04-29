Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,768 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 160,851 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 21,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAZR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Luminar Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 142,933 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $1,901,008.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,314,750 and sold 523,062 shares worth $7,435,589. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 21.41, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

