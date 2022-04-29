MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,924,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,431,000 after buying an additional 720,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,220,000 after buying an additional 472,407 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,220,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,202,000 after buying an additional 406,118 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,912,000 after buying an additional 373,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

MDU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.77%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

