New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 10,599 Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Tivity Health worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,047,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

TVTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $32.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $32.89.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 99.51% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

