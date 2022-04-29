New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,721 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.35% of Alta Equipment Group worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 58,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 16,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 19,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $250,065.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 244,330 shares of company stock worth $3,053,321 in the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $365.05 million, a PE ratio of -15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $17.38.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.20 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on Alta Equipment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Alta Equipment Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.