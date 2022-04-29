New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.27% of Lawson Products worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lawson Products by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lawson Products by 384.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Lawson Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lawson Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Lawson Products by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 201,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 118,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.84. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $62.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $361.63 million, a P/E ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Lawson Products ( NASDAQ:LAWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.39 million. Analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LAWS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lawson Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Lawson Products (Get Rating)

Lawson Products, Inc distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.