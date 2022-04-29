New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.37 Million Stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,558 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 44,309 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of FuelCell Energy worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $4.22 on Friday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 110.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

