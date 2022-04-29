New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 24,558 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 13,148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after acquiring an additional 598,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

