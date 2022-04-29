New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,453 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nikola were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKLA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nikola by 52.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nikola in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Nikola by 22.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nikola in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.72.

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58. Nikola Co. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

