Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,946 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 194,600.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 195.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,610,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,822,000 after buying an additional 1,065,858 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 455,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 32,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.60.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $565.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $58,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $226,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,250 shares of company stock worth $1,456,778 in the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

