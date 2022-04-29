Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires Shares of 2,289 Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,894,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,296,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,164,000 after purchasing an additional 264,981 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 602,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 32,525 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,220,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 366,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 28,934 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambria Tail Risk ETF alerts:

BATS:TAIL opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.