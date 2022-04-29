Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,755 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 355.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 207.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 83.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNHI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.62.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $14.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

About CNH Industrial (Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

