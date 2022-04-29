Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 123.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 160,989,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,545,495,000 after acquiring an additional 89,015,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 201.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,031 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 141.4% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,438,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 13.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,052,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,053 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,189,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PCG opened at $12.93 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.65, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. PG&E had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $722,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.79.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

