Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 243.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 21.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 40.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 454,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 130,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Stephens lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

