Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Invests $46,000 in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 338 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.33. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.31 and a fifty-two week high of $138.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.93.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMS. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.60.

About Advanced Drainage Systems (Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.