Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,150,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,073,000 after buying an additional 62,215 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 69.6% in the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 626,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after buying an additional 257,000 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at $37,415,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $300,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGP. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $33.43 and a 52-week high of $43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 154.75%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

