Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 661 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 81,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GEM stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.99 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88.

