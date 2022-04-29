Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 13,429 Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 13,429 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 12.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the third quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

Shares of AFT opened at $14.20 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

