Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,726 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

POR opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.45. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $57.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.79.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.48 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 63.24%.

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

