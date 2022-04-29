Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 4,931 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Xerox during the third quarter worth about $9,988,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Xerox by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 378,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 46,557 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Xerox by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 50,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 62.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 33,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Xerox by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 66,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Xerox stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $25.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -29.33%.

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 783,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $13,459,563.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 34,245,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,992,041.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,346,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $22,837,030.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,461,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,505,581.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XRX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.33.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

