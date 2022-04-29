Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Takes $41,000 Position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 47.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $1.96 on Friday. Agenus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $504.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

