Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Takes Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRTN. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 49,528.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,355 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,129,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,938,000 after acquiring an additional 509,222 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,872,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,385,000 after acquiring an additional 311,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 1,609.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 116,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $17.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.01.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $287.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $174,908.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $59,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,324 shares of company stock valued at $526,179 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

