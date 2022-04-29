Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,618,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,908,000 after purchasing an additional 114,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,298,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,749,000 after buying an additional 1,058,652 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 1,137.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,281,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,184,000 after buying an additional 4,854,678 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,126,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,508,000 after buying an additional 114,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 16.9% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,867,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,013,000 after buying an additional 414,824 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGN. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion and a PE ratio of 6.20.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

About Organon & Co. (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.