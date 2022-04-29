Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) by 503.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,622 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Oxford Lane Capital worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 128.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 527,795 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 10.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 263,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,703 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $8.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

