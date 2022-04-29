Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Holdings Increased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 518.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 17,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a market cap of $920.91 million, a P/E ratio of -531.47 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 95.50%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently -1,998.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick acquired 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

