Progressive Investment Management Corp Sells 6,393 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Progressive Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,393 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 9.8% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $163.64 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.81.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.24.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

