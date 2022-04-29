Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 544 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,801,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYU opened at $120.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $102.19 and a twelve month high of $126.62.

