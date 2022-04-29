Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 992.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,676,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 157,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 204,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $50.33 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.60 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

