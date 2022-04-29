Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Position in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 200.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,228,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 231,491 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 8.3% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 747,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 386,463 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 320,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

NAUT stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61.

Nautilus Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:NAUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

NAUT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

In other news, CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 50,000 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

