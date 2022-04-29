Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $115,000 in Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catcha Investment by 33.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Catcha Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $660,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Catcha Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $731,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Catcha Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Catcha Investment by 801.7% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 177,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 157,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHAA opened at $9.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64. Catcha Investment Corp has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $9.96.

Catcha Investment ( NYSE:CHAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

Catcha Investment Company Profile

Catcha Investment Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

