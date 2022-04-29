Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $125,000 in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in MRC Global by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in MRC Global by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

