Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $92,000 in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Shares of DNA stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.95). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DNA shares. Cowen started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research cut their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.82.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

