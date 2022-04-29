Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,823,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,169,000 after buying an additional 1,282,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 117.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 537,434 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,583,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 377.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 181,278 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 551,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 158,038 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OR shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

