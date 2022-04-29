Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 4,143 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $436,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000.

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $53.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.80.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

