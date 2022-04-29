Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 16.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 69.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $131.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.57%.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

