Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 1,255 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sharkey Howes & Javer trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $163.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.81. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.24.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

