SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.52% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

XRT stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $69.98 and a 1 year high of $104.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.10.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

