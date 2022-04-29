Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.90.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $102.68 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $95.22 and a 1-year high of $305.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of -82.14 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

