Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 1,569 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,468 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.5% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 49,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 106,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $9,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $163.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.81. The company has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, April 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.24.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.