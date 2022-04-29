The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Stock Position Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 84,627 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 503.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after buying an additional 389,638 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 449,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 356,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after buying an additional 132,057 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter worth $9,470,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAN opened at $20.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $640.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.94. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.47 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

