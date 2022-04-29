Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Position Reduced by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,327,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,152,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,182,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,725,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,476,000 after purchasing an additional 647,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of -185.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

