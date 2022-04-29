UBS Group Upgrades Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) to “Buy”

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2022

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Beazley from GBX 465 ($5.93) to GBX 480 ($6.12) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Beazley from €585.00 ($629.03) to €500.00 ($537.63) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. HSBC lowered Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.57.

Shares of BZLYF stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. Beazley has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69.

About Beazley (Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.