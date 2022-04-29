UBS Group Upgrades Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) to “Buy”

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Beazley from GBX 465 ($5.93) to GBX 480 ($6.12) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Beazley from €585.00 ($629.03) to €500.00 ($537.63) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. HSBC lowered Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.57.

Shares of BZLYF stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. Beazley has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

